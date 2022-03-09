Advertisement

John Deere suspends shipments to Russia, Belarus

John Deere said it suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
John Deere said it suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.(Source: Deere & Company via MGN)
By KWQC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere announced it has suspended shipments of machines to Russia and Belarus.

John Deere said in a news release that it suspended the shipments two weeks ago to Russia and subsequently to Belarus.

The company said it is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine, and that it continues to monitor the situation closely while it fully abides by U.S. and international sanctions.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv is struggling to cope with the influx of new residents fleeing from Russian shelling. (Source: CNN)

“The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remains our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible,” said a John Deere spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”

The John Deere Foundation has also been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple United Nations agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis, the company said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
President Joe Biden
How the Russian oil ban affects North Dakota
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

Latest News

With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers are quitting due to high gas prices
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17...
Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Interstate 405, the San Diego Freeway, is seen next to...
Biden restores California’s power to set car emissions rules
With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers quitting due to high gas prices