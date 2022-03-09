Guilty pleas in teen’s fatal overdose death in Minot
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Bismarck man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the December 2020 overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in Minot.
Mark Rodgers pleaded guilty to three of four felony charges, including intentional murder, as well as an A-misdemeanor.
Investigators said the 33-year-old Rodgers intentionally gave the victim a “hot shot” or fatal dose of drugs, intended to trigger an overdose.
Family of the victim appeared by telephone for the change of plea hearing.
Judge Stacy Louser ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Rodgers will be sentenced June 14 at 2 p.m.
He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA felony murder charge.
