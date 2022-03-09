Guilty pleas in teen’s fatal overdose death in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A Bismarck man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the December 2020 overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in Minot.

Mark Rodgers pleaded guilty to three of four felony charges, including intentional murder, as well as an A-misdemeanor.

Investigators said the 33-year-old Rodgers intentionally gave the victim a “hot shot” or fatal dose of drugs, intended to trigger an overdose.

Family of the victim appeared by telephone for the change of plea hearing.

Judge Stacy Louser ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Rodgers will be sentenced June 14 at 2 p.m.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA felony murder charge.

