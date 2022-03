ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – No foul play is suspected in the death of 46-year-old Erion Peltier, according to the FBI.

Peltier’s body was found Feb. 19. He had gone missing Feb. 4.

The FBI told Your News Leader that the case remains under investigation.

