Direct flights between Las Vegas and Williston expected to return in September

WILLISTON, N.D. – Direct flights from Williston to Las Vegas are expected to return in September.

At a Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved an air service agreement with Sun Country Airlines, pending final attorney review.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas said the initial plan is to run service from Sept. 8 to Dec. 11, which will be three weeks longer than last year.

The agreement includes a “Minimum Revenue Guarantee” of more than $760,000, which ensures a minimum revenue for the operation.

Dudas said if flights are at 60% capacity or higher, the amount will be significantly lessened or eliminated. The city paid the full amount of $683,647 last year.

Flights last year started off at about 25% capacity but ended at around 55% capacity in November. City officials believe more brand recognition, fewer COVID-19 restrictions in Las Vegas, and Canadian travel will help improve those numbers this season.

Dudas added that Sun Country is interested in resuming the season in spring 2023 depending on performance.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.