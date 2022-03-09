Dakota College at Bottineau welcomes Lumberjacks to new dining hall

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau students are getting more from their dining experience as the school debuted its new dining hall.

Construction began last May and finished up in mid-February.

The total cost of the project is roughly $2.5 million.

The new facility is attached to the campus’ student center and will serve three residence halls.

The previous dining hall was built more than 60 years ago and was located in the basement of one of the buildings, making this new cafeteria a major improvement for student life.

“We want to have a good living experience for students on campus, whether that’s in the residents hall, whether that’s in their meal contracts and so this is part of that so it’s exciting to see that we’re making progress,” said Dr. Jerry Migler, campus dean.

The dining hall is now open students.

Not all of the kitchen appliances are in yet due to supply chain issues, but are expected to arrive within the next month.

