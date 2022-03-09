Advertisement

Century’s Logan Nissley earns Gatorade ND Player of the Year honor

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century’s Logan Nissley is now a two-time winner of the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The Patriots junior averaged 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.0 assists per game during the regular season for the undefeated and top-ranked team in the Class-A.

Nissley was also the volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year winner in the fall.

Century is the top seed for the Class-A girls state tournament this week.

“I think the only thing that is kind of different is the emotion that goes into it. For a lot of people, this is their last basketball game ever and so I think just playing for our seniors, playing for ourselves just knowing that a lot of what goes into a state tournament is pride too,” said Nissley.

Logan and the Patriots play the first game of the first round against Wahpeton on Thursday at the Bismarck Events Center.

