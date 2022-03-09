Advertisement

Carson Wentz on the move again

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz is reportedly being traded to Washington.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Indianapolis Colts are trading Wentz to Washington for a package of picks that is thought to include two third-round picks.

Wentz’s was traded to the Colts in 2021 from the Philadelphia Eagles. While in Indianapolis Wentz threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

