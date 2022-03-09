Armstrong, Burgum invite Biden to the Bakken to ‘see how energy independence can be achieved’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Congressmen Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and August Pfluger (R-TX) sent a letter to President Joe Biden Monday imploring him to support domestic energy production. Additionally, the Congressmen invited the President to visit the Bakken Formation in North Dakota and the Permian Basin in Texas to see firsthand the work that happens every day in domestic oilfields.

The letter from the Congressmen wrote in part:

“Only a decade ago, energy producing states like North Dakota and Texas were at the heart of the American energy renaissance that unleashed domestic production of oil and natural gas. Combined, our states produce over half of the nation’s crude oil and the hardworking men and women of our states are ready and willing to increase domestic production again, but they need the appropriate regulatory environment and support of your administration. Rather than plead with Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to increased production, we invite you to visit the Bakken Formation and the Permian Basin to see firsthand the essential work that happens every day in domestic oilfields. America’s oil and gas producers gave us energy independence before, it’s time to get out of the way and let them do it again.”

Tuesday, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) echoed these remarks in a letter to President Biden.

“The time is long overdue for the Biden administration to unleash U.S. oil and gas production and reduce global reliance on Russian energy,” Brugum wrote.

Burgum continued in his letter, inviting Biden “to visit the Bakken region of North Dakota to see firsthand the work of clean, efficient, domestic oil production.”

