Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
President Joe Biden
How the Russian oil ban affects North Dakota
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17...
Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Interstate 405, the San Diego Freeway, is seen next to...
Biden restores California’s power to set car emissions rules
With gas prices soaring, Uber drivers are walking away from their jobs because they say they...
Uber drivers quitting due to high gas prices
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief Meadows’ voter registration in question