With spring on the way, Job Service officials looking towards recruiting workers to North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. – North Dakota still has plenty of jobs available, but not enough people to fill those positions. It’s a challenge that officials at Job Service ND are looking to remedy this spring.

The number of people working since last year has tumbled nationwide, leading to a sharp increase in job openings. North Dakota winters make it difficult to entice workers to the state, but as the weather gets warmer, officials are now looking for ways to fill in the gaps.

No matter where you go, no matter the industry, you’ll find job opening signs and notices everywhere.

“As a whole, North Dakota-wise, we have more jobs than job seekers,” said Paula Lankford, workforce center manager for Job Service ND in Region 1.

Region 1 covers Williams, Divide, and McKenzie Counties. In that region alone, there are 1,243 job openings, a 29% increase compared to 2021. Currently, there are only 276 active job seekers, 87% less than last year.

“It’s not just that people aren’t working here and they need to get back to work, we don’t have the people in our labor force in this area,” said Lankford.

To help fill these positions, officials are looking outside the state for potential candidates.

“Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Paul, and Sioux Falls. These are cities that are accessing our job board websites in North Dakota looking for North Dakota positions, so we are excited about that, and getting the word out to promote these folks to really consider to move to North Dakota for some of the amazing jobs that we have here,” said Pat Bertagnolli, executive director with Job Service ND.

Over the past year, Job Service ND has been working to utilize social media platforms as a recruiting tool, looking to reach interested workers beyond the state. Lankford says it plays an important role in promoting the various openings in the state.

For the next couple of months, Job Service ND will be preparing for several job fairs throughout North Dakota. Both Bismarck and Williston will host events on March 24. There will also be a statewide virtual job fair planned for May 19.

