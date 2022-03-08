Advertisement

With spring on the way, Job Service officials looking towards recruiting workers to North Dakota

Job Service Williston board
Job Service Williston board(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. – North Dakota still has plenty of jobs available, but not enough people to fill those positions. It’s a challenge that officials at Job Service ND are looking to remedy this spring.

The number of people working since last year has tumbled nationwide, leading to a sharp increase in job openings. North Dakota winters make it difficult to entice workers to the state, but as the weather gets warmer, officials are now looking for ways to fill in the gaps.

No matter where you go, no matter the industry, you’ll find job opening signs and notices everywhere.

“As a whole, North Dakota-wise, we have more jobs than job seekers,” said Paula Lankford, workforce center manager for Job Service ND in Region 1.

Region 1 covers Williams, Divide, and McKenzie Counties. In that region alone, there are 1,243 job openings, a 29% increase compared to 2021. Currently, there are only 276 active job seekers, 87% less than last year.

“It’s not just that people aren’t working here and they need to get back to work, we don’t have the people in our labor force in this area,” said Lankford.

To help fill these positions, officials are looking outside the state for potential candidates.

“Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Paul, and Sioux Falls. These are cities that are accessing our job board websites in North Dakota looking for North Dakota positions, so we are excited about that, and getting the word out to promote these folks to really consider to move to North Dakota for some of the amazing jobs that we have here,” said Pat Bertagnolli, executive director with Job Service ND.

Over the past year, Job Service ND has been working to utilize social media platforms as a recruiting tool, looking to reach interested workers beyond the state. Lankford says it plays an important role in promoting the various openings in the state.

For the next couple of months, Job Service ND will be preparing for several job fairs throughout North Dakota. Both Bismarck and Williston will host events on March 24. There will also be a statewide virtual job fair planned for May 19.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
This cow moose was left to rot on the side of the highway after it was shot.
Moose shot, left to rot near ND highway
Kassie Jo Redroad, 26
Woman accused of aggravated assault for Walmart pepper spray incident pleads not guilty

Latest News

Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school
Reaction to Russian oil ban
Armstrong, Burgum invite Biden to the Bakken to ‘see how energy independence can be achieved’
Clairmont Family Conservation Park
Plans revealed to conserve and convert 117 acres of natural space in Bismarck
46-year-old Erion Peltier death investigation
FBI: no foul play suspected in death of Erion Peltier, investigation ongoing
Direct flights to Vegas returning to Williston
Direct flights between Las Vegas and Williston expected to return in September