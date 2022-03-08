What ND plans to do with excess vaccine doses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the guidance for healthcare providers about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Supplies are so strong that providers can now open vials that contain multiple doses to vaccinate just one person, which would render the rest of that vial useless. Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Health say they try to shuffle doses around the state to make sure they’re being utilized.

“If we do have providers that aren’t going to utilize that vaccine within that expiration date, we do actually pick those doses up and move it around to other providers across the state. So, we do try to just limit, in general, the vaccines we have in North Dakota,” said Jenny Galbraith, immunization surveillance coordinator for the Department of Health.

Right now, there are about 30,000 doses in North Dakota and they’ll expire sometime between March and July. About 1,000 doses will expire by the end of March. In February, about 19,000 people received doses, the majority of whom received booster doses.

