Ukrainian student separated from family but still finding ways to help her country

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Helen Prykhodko once called Bismarck home. She lived here with a host family during the 2018-2019 school year. She grew up in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine and is currently studying in Berlin.

Although far from her family and friends, she is still finding ways to help people in her country. Leading up to the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24th, she said her family remained calmed and assumed civilians would be safe.

”They seemed quite calm, surprisingly. They were like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s just something they want to scare us,’ because they were targeting airports again, but, not civilians during the first day so no one took it seriously,” said Prykhodko.

Her parents and brother now move between living in their home and periodically evacuating into a bomb shelter. Ukraine has imposed Marshall Law, meaning her mother could leave but her brother and father are required to stay.

Every day is a rollercoaster for Prykhodko. She is always happy to hear from her family but cannot forget who is responsible for the attacks they face.

”When my parents are in the bomb shelter, I cannot contact them because there is no phone signal and, it just, like you never know what has happened to them, what is happening, it is very scary. I also feel extremely angry and hateful towards, not only towards Russian government, but Russian people as well. Because I believe every Russian is responsible for what is happening because they do not take any actions to stop it,” Prykhodko continues.

She is collecting and sending money to a local doctor to purchase medical supplies, which have been hard to come by and are now more expensive. Since most companies have shut down, many people have lost their jobs and their income. She prepares meals to send to the soldiers in her hometown and also collects and donates money to those without jobs.

She said the most helpful things North Dakotans and Americans can do, is to speak with government officials to urge them to take action, and also donate money to help the various needs of the Ukrainian people.

