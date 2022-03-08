Advertisement

Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC

Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Sunday, the Freedom Convoy of semi-trucks traveling from North Dakota to Washington D.C. to protest vaccine mandates arrived at their destination.

“I swear that the more mandates that are in place, the more people want to get out and show their support. It made me speechless, almost every overpass we went under,” said Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota.

Their destination isn’t actually in the nation’s capital city, it’s just outside of it.

“Trucks are not allowed to be in D.C. unless they’re actually city utility trucks. We’re going to maintain our legal rights of not taking the trucks in, yet. We want to see if we can make something happen prior,” said DePauw.

On Monday, they met with Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia and Matt Gaetz from Florida. The goal is to draft legislation.

“The main thing we’re talking about is removing the Emergencies Act altogether, basically not giving the government emergency power in whatever time they deem necessary to create mandates and authority that’s not of the people,” said DePauw.

They also hope to introduce a bill that would allow anyone in the U.S. the freedom to try experimental pharmaceuticals like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, in consultation with their physician.

The Freedom Convoy hopes to accomplish its goals through legislation. However, Derek DePauw says he and others are prepared to stay for as long as eight weeks if they need to.

