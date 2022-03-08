Top Bakken producers Oasis, Whiting to merge

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two big-time players in the Williston Basin announced Monday that they will be merging.

Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum will be combining to form a new company, which will be headed by executives from both companies. The company will have a premier position in the Williston Basin with top-tier assets across 972,000 acres and a combined production of 167,800 barrels per day, according to a press release. Officials say the merger will allow them to create a new leader that is poised for significant and resilient cash flow generation.

“Together, we will leverage best practices of both companies, to unlock the enormous combined potential for our assets and organizations,” said Lynn Peterson, Whiting President/CEO

“We believe the combined company will be an even more attractive investment opportunity with compelling scale, strong free cash flow, and significant upside potential,” said Danny Brown, Oasis CEO.

Brown will serve as the President and CEO of the new company, while Peterson will become the executive chair of the board.

The transaction is expected to close later this year under a new name, which has not been announced.

Officials from Oasis and Whiting say they will continue their ESG efforts, including applying best practices across both companies related to safety, gas capture and emissions reduction.

