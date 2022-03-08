Advertisement

Reports: Seahawks’ Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - NFL superstar Russell Wilson is Broncos-bound, according to reports by multiple people close to the negotiations.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the bombshell news Tuesday:

“Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.

“Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

The Broncos have not commented -- but tweeted a video of Tom Hanks’ “Castaway” character with his “friend,” Wilson.

The trade hearkens back to the last time the Broncos brought in a champion quarterback: Peyton Manning a decade ago. That partnership resulted in two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.

Manning and the Broncos’ Super Bowl loss? Against the Seattle Seahawks and a young quarterback named Russell Wilson.

The NFL network is reporting the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

