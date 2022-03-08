Advertisement

Region 6 and 8 boys basketball postponed amid winter weather

Regional games postponed
Regional games postponed(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AND WILLISTON, N.D. - The Class B Region 6 and 8 tournaments have been postponed due to weather, per tournament officials.

The semifinal games, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will be played Thursday. The championship and third-place games will be played Friday.

Rugby, Velva, Bishop Ryan and M-L-S are the four teams remaining in Region 6 at the MSU Dome.

Divide County, Stanley, Powers Lake and Trenton are the four teams remaining in Region 8 at Williston State College.

The winner of each region will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Minot next week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
This cow moose was left to rot on the side of the highway after it was shot.
Moose shot, left to rot near ND highway
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
Kassie Jo Redroad, 26
Woman accused of aggravated assault for Walmart pepper spray incident pleads not guilty

Latest News

Russell Wilson
Reports: Seahawks’ Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Bubba Schweigert
Bubba Schweigert signs extension through 2025
10pm Sportscast 3/7/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/7/2022