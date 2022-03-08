Region 6 and 8 boys basketball postponed amid winter weather

MINOT AND WILLISTON, N.D. - The Class B Region 6 and 8 tournaments have been postponed due to weather, per tournament officials.

The semifinal games, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will be played Thursday. The championship and third-place games will be played Friday.

Rugby, Velva, Bishop Ryan and M-L-S are the four teams remaining in Region 6 at the MSU Dome.

Divide County, Stanley, Powers Lake and Trenton are the four teams remaining in Region 8 at Williston State College.

The winner of each region will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Minot next week.

