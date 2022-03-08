More hunting licenses for elk will be offered, but there will be fewer moose licenses

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - More hunting licenses for elk will be offered by North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department this year, but there will be fewer moose licenses.

A bighorn sheep hunting season could also take place, depending on the pending results of summer sheep population surveys. The status of that season will be determined Sept. 1. The state is making 563 elk licenses available for the fall hunt, an increase of 40 from last year. There are 404 moose licenses available, a decrease of 70.

Hunter success during the 2021 season was 65% for elk, 80% for bighorn sheep and 90% for moose.

