Advertisement

More hunting licenses for elk will be offered, but there will be fewer moose licenses

(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - More hunting licenses for elk will be offered by North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department this year, but there will be fewer moose licenses.

A bighorn sheep hunting season could also take place, depending on the pending results of summer sheep population surveys. The status of that season will be determined Sept. 1. The state is making 563 elk licenses available for the fall hunt, an increase of 40 from last year. There are 404 moose licenses available, a decrease of 70.

Hunter success during the 2021 season was 65% for elk, 80% for bighorn sheep and 90% for moose.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
This cow moose was left to rot on the side of the highway after it was shot.
Moose shot, left to rot near ND highway
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
Kassie Jo Redroad, 26
Woman accused of aggravated assault for Walmart pepper spray incident pleads not guilty

Latest News

Regional games postponed
Region 6 and 8 boys basketball postponed amid winter weather
Jury selection begins for murder trial
Jury selection begins for Burleigh County murder trial
trucker convoy
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
10pm Sportscast 3/7/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/7/2022