Advertisement

Mom stabbed multiple times, sons hurt trying to help her

Police say the suspect turned himself in about two hours after the attack. A motive is still under investigation. (KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police in Philadelphia arrested a man in connection to a triple stabbing that left a mother fighting for her life and her two sons badly injured.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in critical condition at the hospital following the incident around 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim’s two sons, a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old, were also stabbed.

Witnesses say the boys told them their injuries happened as they tried to protect their mom.

“They said he was stabbing the mom, and the kids came down to help and that’s how they got stabbed,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

That neighbor says she was in her driveway when the boys ran into the alley moments after being stabbed.

“When the second kid came running out, he was covered in blood from, like, head all the way down to his stomach,” the neighbor said.

A few seconds later, the children told neighbors the man who attacked their mom followed them outside. They also said he was their mom’s co-worker.

“The guy came out. I didn’t know what he was going to do, if he was going to try to attack them again,” the neighbor said. “So, I said, ‘Run, run, run, inside my house.’ So, we all ran inside my basement.”

She says as she was hustling the kids inside, she glanced back to see if the suspect was following them.

“He just turned around, looked at us and just casually walked away,” she said.

Once safe in the basement, she called 911, and the boys pleaded with her to check on their mom a few doors away.

“I just called out and said, ‘Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am.’ And she came stumbling down the steps,” the neighbor said.

The 15-year-old was stabbed twice in the back of his head, while the 10-year-old was stabbed once in the back of his head and once in his left leg, according to officials. They’re both in stable condition.

Police say about two hours after the attack, the suspect turned himself in. His identity has not been made public, and a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
This cow moose was left to rot on the side of the highway after it was shot.
Moose shot, left to rot near ND highway
Railway Bridge over the Missouri River
Debate reopened: Friends of the Rail Bridge claim bridge belongs to state, not BNSF
One dead in apartment fire Sunday in Minot
Kassie Jo Redroad, 26
Woman accused of aggravated assault for Walmart pepper spray incident pleads not guilty

Latest News

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
AP source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
The average gas price in Ohio skyrocketed 50 cents in the past week to $3.83 Monday and then...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
LIVE: Biden announces bans of Russian oil imports
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Minneapolis teachers set to walk off job Tuesday