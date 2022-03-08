Advertisement

Jury selection begins for Burleigh County murder trial

By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a Burleigh County murder trial.

Co-defendants Kevin Hartson, 30, and Devante Evans, 27, were arrested in April 2021 and charged with murder.

Prosecutors say that on March 28, 2021, Hartson and Evans entered the apartment of a Bismarck man and shot and killed him. Another man was injured in the incident.

Attorneys for Hartson, Evans and the state spent Tuesday interviewing potential jurors. The state used a strike against the only Black candidate in the first group, which the defense challenged. Judge Daniel Borgen accepted the state’s argument that the reason for the strike was race-neutral because the potential juror had a 2019 conviction for assault.

Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning.

