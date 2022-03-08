How the Russian oil ban affects North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. would ban Russian oil imports to the U.S.

Until President Biden’s announcement Tuesday morning, Russian oil and gas made up about 8% of energy imports to the U.S. Cutting off a slice of the energy market that big means there will be a higher demand for oil, and products that come from oil —like gas — will cost even more than they already do.

Officials in North Dakota say the president’s actions Tuesday are a step in the right direction but say he should also increase domestic oil production. Still, President Biden defended his record.

“It is simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production, it’s simply not true,” said President Biden.

But oil industry experts in North Dakota don’t buy it.

“Nobody in America believes that. He’s made it a goal to try to discourage investment, to cancel projects, to stop lease sales. I think he could change that narrative in a heartbeat,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Gas prices are expected to rise with the price of oil, but high prices at the pump aren’t the only consequences of high oil prices. It’ll have an impact on farmers and ranchers as well.

“Really, the fertilizer and the seed costs tend to outshine, in a sense, of being way more expensive than fuel. But a lot of those products are made from petroleum-based items. So, they tend to translate into the price of those items,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmer’s Union.

North Dakota officials say the state has the potential to fill the hole left by Russian imports.

“Man, North Dakota could make up a lot of the lost oil. We’re at about 400,000 barrels per day less than our peak during the pandemic. We do have the reserves and the infrastructure in place if the right incentive or the right messaging could be put forward,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.

As things stand now, it might appear that high oil prices are good for North Dakota’s economy, as the state is a major oil producer. However, officials say when prices are volatile, like they are now, it becomes risky for producers to make more oil since there are so many unknown factors.

Ultimately, the impact the ban will have on the Russian economy is minimal and they could still sell that oil to Russian-sympathetic countries, like China. However, the European Union has said they plan on cutting back Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year, which could be detrimental to Russia.

