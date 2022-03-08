Dickinson’s Rally for Ukraine raises $37,000 for relief efforts

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Ukrainians living in western North Dakota and Dickinson came together Monday to rally for Ukraine.

Organizers say the group raised thousands of dollars that will go directly to relief efforts there.

Monday evening’s Rally for Ukraine in Dickinson was about sharing Ukrainian culture.

“Thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting the people of Ukraine,” said Marie Moe, Dickinson.

And how you can help people in the war-torn country.

The presentation started with prayer and the group heard from State Senator Rich Wardner, among others. They even heard from several Ukrainian students with family close to the conflict.

“I’m here to represent my country and if now, my country needs my help to represent truth,” said Zlata Godunova, Ukraine.

“It was really very pleasant to see how many people from North Dakota know about Ukraine, support Ukraine,” said Sofia Tretiak, Ukraine.

More than two hundred people packed into the Biesiot Activities Center to give a free-will donation.

Guests were also able to enjoy Ukrainian food donated and prepared by a chef with Ukrainian heritage.

“There wasn’t a meal without Ukrainian food,” said Jesse Romanyshyn, Four Corners Cafe and Catering.

Organizers say $37,000 has been raised. That money will go a long way to support people in Ukraine.

Funds raised are going to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund. It will help refugees with food, water, medicine, and other essentials.

To donate visit https://st-demetrius-ukrainian-catholic-church.square.site/for-ukraine.

