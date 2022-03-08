As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traffic is set to increase in the Spruce Hills subdivision in rural Burleigh County when a new development, Summit Point 2, brings in hundreds of homes. Some neighbors say the road and the neighborhood aren’t structured to handle the influx.

Homeowners in the neighborhood worry that decisions made now could affect them down the road.

“The county engineer has said that the intersection has been what he deems ‘treacherous’ in the winter. So, we are looking at a situation of vastly increased traffic in that intersection. We have asked them to look at a possibility of putting in two exits so we wouldn’t have the safety situation and they aren’t interested,” said Paul King, Burleigh County resident.

They worry their concerns aren’t being heard. They say the road that would be connected from their neighborhood into the new development and a waste treatment area to be placed across from existing homes are the biggest issues.

“We also have concerns with the odors that are associated with that type of equipment and having a lagoon located directly across the road,” said Matt Ehrman, Burleigh County resident.

The project has been in the works for more than two years. Developer Cam Knutson says his group has been working with city planners and some issues have already been addressed.

Exit points (circled) for the Summit Point 2 subdivision (Courtesy of Cam Knutson)

“I appreciate the county engineering department for letting us make some changes. The only changes we made to those future roadway plans were done intentionally to reduce traffic going through the existing development,” said Cam Knutson, owner of Knutson Companies.

Neighbor and developer interests remain a delicate balance. Both parties hope the long-term plan will help the area remain desirable in the future.

“We don’t object to new neighbors. We live out here for a reason. It’s beautiful and we would never begrudge anybody for wanting to live out here,” said King.

The new development is set to incorporate a community center, sledding hill, and pedestrian trail into the existing rural backdrop.

“I say thank God we are growing. I can’t imagine being in Detroit, say in 2010, when everyone was leaving the community and what that does to home values and budgets with the city and school district. We feel so good about the plan we have in place and we’re trying to be very mindful for those that are out there now,” said Knutson.

Neighbors hope that the development plan can include two separate roadway accesses and keep population density low.

The issue will be brought before the Burleigh County planning and zoning commission Wednesday, March 9th.

