Changes on the way to Minot’s 16th Street

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council approved a series of projects Monday to turn 16th Street W into a three-lane roadway from 2nd Ave SW to Burdick Expressway.

Engineering Department staff say a number of studies show roads below 20,000 vehicles per day won’t see worse congestion on the three-lane setup. They add it should improve emergency response times up the road and it won’t narrow the lanes.

”Anyone that travels northbound on 16th Street, the left lane is essentially a left turning lane. You’re going to stop at Central Avenue, you’re going to stop at 2nd Avenue,” said Minot Alderman Paul Pitner.

That stretch of road had more than 130 accidents in the last five years, so staff hope this move reduces that number.

