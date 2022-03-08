Advertisement

Changes on the way to Minot’s 16th Street

Four-lane to three-lane road
Four-lane to three-lane road(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council approved a series of projects Monday to turn 16th Street W into a three-lane roadway from 2nd Ave SW to Burdick Expressway.

Engineering Department staff say a number of studies show roads below 20,000 vehicles per day won’t see worse congestion on the three-lane setup. They add it should improve emergency response times up the road and it won’t narrow the lanes.

”Anyone that travels northbound on 16th Street, the left lane is essentially a left turning lane. You’re going to stop at Central Avenue, you’re going to stop at 2nd Avenue,” said Minot Alderman Paul Pitner.

That stretch of road had more than 130 accidents in the last five years, so staff hope this move reduces that number.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi
Courtesy: Shelley Ann
Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County
31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck
Feds to appeal reversal in North Dakota death penalty case

Latest News

K9 Minot
Minot Police working towards new K9
Replacing signal cabinets
Bringing Minot traffic signals up to date
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC