Bubba Schweigert signs extension through 2025

Bubba Schweigert
Bubba Schweigert(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of North Dakota continues to extend the contracts of personnel in its athletic department. The latest is head football coach Bubba Schweigert. He follows Athletic Director Bill Chaves and head hockey coach Brad Berry.

The extension will keep Schweigert on the Fighting Hawks sideline through the 2025 season.

Bubba has been the head coach at UND for eight seasons with a record of 47-40 with the Fighting Hawks. Schweigert’s most successful season was in the spring of 2020 when UND played in the FCS quarterfinals.

Schweigert is a native of Zeeland and he started his college coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Jamestown.

