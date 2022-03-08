Advertisement

Bringing Minot traffic signals up to date

Replacing signal cabinets
Replacing signal cabinets
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot approved a $322,543 bid to replace signal cabinets this year at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The equipment running the signals is outdated and staff say it is difficult or impossible to find replacement parts. Over a number of years they have been working to replace the cabinets.

They said the upgrade would allow them to improve timing on Broadway so people will stop fewer times.

“We’re probably three to four years out from getting the old of the old replaced,” said Stephen Joersz, traffic engineer.

Staff estimates the city is about 75% of the way through replacing the cabinets.

