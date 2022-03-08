Ag classes at Dakota College at Bottineau prep students for the growing industry

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Agriculture makes up a large part of North Dakota’s economy, making those who have the right skill set highly sought after. Through Dakota College at Bottineau’s Agriculture Management CTE program, students are able to get the experience they need quickly before getting a job in the growing field.

Dakota College at Bottineau’s agriculture students get hands-on experiences like this in the classroom every day.

Some even come from across the border for their education.

“Lots of eye openers. Things that you wouldn’t ever learn just on the farm between the precision ag and the kind of the calculations and bit of the more management side of things, get to know your numbers, things you wouldn’t do just doing hands-on work at the farm your parents,” said Billy Patmour, a Canadian student at Dakota College at Bottineau.

Technology courses like this drone operations class show students the future of the industry.

“That’s kind of where we are of going in the future. You know right now, we don’t really think of it being so much as being scaled toward mass production, but eventually, technology is changing fast enough, we are going to be at the point where it’s just quicker and easier to do things,” Linda Burbidge, an agriculture professor at Dakota College at Bottineau.

During Tuesday morning’s class, students learned how to measure the distance between objects with different types of mapping devices.

More students are finding the certification appealing.

“You can go right in the heart of a field to look at a problem spot. You don’t even have to walk through and disturb that field, and between that, say you have an animal that goes missing, you can fly a drone through and find it with that. There are so many different things I never would have thought that you could use a drone for,” said Patmour.

Once students complete their certification, they are ready to step out in the industry, many having jobs already lined up.

The agriculture management and technology certification is 24 credit hours and can be fully custom for each student to focus on areas like ag business, finance, crops, livestock, or specialty crops.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.