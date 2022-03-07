Advertisement

Woman accused of aggravated assault for Walmart pepper spray incident pleads not guilty

Kassie Jo Redroad, 26
Kassie Jo Redroad, 26
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo woman accused of aggravated assault after prosecutors say she pepper sprayed people at Bismarck’s North Walmart has pleaded not guilty.

Bismarck police say they were called to a fight at the store last October and found an off-duty deputy restraining Kassie Jo Redroad, 26. Witnesses told police Redroad pepper sprayed multiple people including three Walmart employees after someone had confronted her about shoplifting.

Redroad pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault charges Monday.

Judge Bruce Romanick scheduled her jury trial for June 29.

