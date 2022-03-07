Woman accused of aggravated assault for Walmart pepper spray incident pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo woman accused of aggravated assault after prosecutors say she pepper sprayed people at Bismarck’s North Walmart has pleaded not guilty.

Bismarck police say they were called to a fight at the store last October and found an off-duty deputy restraining Kassie Jo Redroad, 26. Witnesses told police Redroad pepper sprayed multiple people including three Walmart employees after someone had confronted her about shoplifting.

Redroad pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault charges Monday.

Judge Bruce Romanick scheduled her jury trial for June 29.

