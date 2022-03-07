Williams County looking to complete Parks’ Master Plan within a few years

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - Last year, Williams County asked the public what improvements they wanted to see at their six parks. With that input, they created the first-ever master plan. Now the commission is working to determine how quickly they can make it a reality.

Whether it’s relaxing in the summer, or ice fishing in the winter, Williams County’s Parks Department wants to make sure their sites are a welcoming place regardless of the season. The Master Plan is how they will achieve that goal.

“We went out and sought after information, both in-person and online. I think we got great feedback from our community,” said Jeremy Ludlum, parks director.

Ludlum and WSB Engineering put together the Master Plan last year, highlighting several projects they want completed in the next ten years. At a park board meeting in February, one commissioner stated he wanted to see it done much faster.

“We’ve been bold and aggressive on this Master Plan, and we’ve asked (WSB Architect Candace Amberg) to see what it would take to see this completed in two to three years,” said David Montgomery, commissioner.

Ludlum, who was at that meeting, was excited to hear the good news. For him and the commissioners, it’s a promise that the plan will not be brushed aside.

“The exciting thing for here is that we know we are going to follow through. We’re not going to put it on the backburner and wait and see. We’re going to follow through with big moves right away,” said Ludlum.

Along with new playground equipment and benches at the sites, the plan includes infrastructure goals such as improving the entrances at Blacktail and Kota-Ray Dam. The county’s finance department is determining the costs, which could be as high as $27 million. Commissioners expect to see a full report and timeline at a meeting in April.

You can view the parks’ master plan at https://www.williamsnd.com/departments/parks/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.