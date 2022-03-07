One dead in apartment fire Sunday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – One person is dead following an early-Sunday-morning fire in Minot, according to city fire investigators.

The Minot Fire Department said crews responded to a report of an apartment fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 1st Street SW.

The department said crews found smoke coming from the windows of the first-floor apartment, quickly removed the victim, and extinguished the fire.

Investigators said the other residents were evacuated, and the fire was contained to one unit.

Minot Fire told Your News Leader the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the State Fire Marshal is assisting.

