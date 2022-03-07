No plans to resettle Ukrainian refugees in ND yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota might be the next home for Ukrainians seeking refuge.

The war in Ukraine has created the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, with more than 1.5 million people fleeing persecution. Officials with North Dakota Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service say the negotiations right now are between the State Department and other countries, but they expect it’s possible some Ukrainians could resettle in North Dakota.

“It’s still a little early to have it all sorted out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the United States brings Ukrainians here for safety, and if so, I would suspect we’ll be part of the mix. Particularly since there’s a significant Ukrainian population in North Dakota from previous settlements. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll see Ukrainians, it’s just a little early to tell how many and when,” said Dan Hannaher, ND field director for Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

Hannaher also added he expects most of the almost two million Ukrainian refugees will resettle in surrounding countries like Poland, Hungary, and Romania. However, he said North Dakota is “prepared and ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine, should they come.”

