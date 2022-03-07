Advertisement

Moose shot, left to rot near ND highway

This cow moose was left to rot on the side of the highway after it was shot.
This cow moose was left to rot on the side of the highway after it was shot.(ND Game & Fish)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials are searching for the person who shot a cow moose and left it on the side of the highway.

Authorities say it happened sometime in the evening or overnight between Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 near Hanks, in Williams County.

If you have any information on who poached the moose, you should contact the poachers hotline at 701-328-9921. You can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward if a conviction is made based on the information you provided.

