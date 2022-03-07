Advertisement

Man accused of embezzling from Standing Rock tribal group

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a South Dakota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for embezzlement and theft from a tribal organization on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Joshua Iron Cloud Sr., of Wakpala, is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Oyate Community Development Corp. Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Iron Cloud spent the money on personal items and various expenditures.

The development group is based in Fort Yates, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Reservation straddles both Dakotas. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years and prison and a $250,000 fine, along with the possibility of restitution.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi
Courtesy: Shelley Ann
Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County
31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck
Feds to appeal reversal in North Dakota death penalty case

Latest News

K9 Minot
Minot Police working towards new K9
Four-lane to three-lane road
Changes on the way to Minot’s 16th Street
Replacing signal cabinets
Bringing Minot traffic signals up to date
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC