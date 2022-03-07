Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after police say he attacked a person at a Mandan gas station.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Stanley approached a bystander at a gas station, jumped on his back, and choked him. The victim briefly lost consciousness and showed signs of petechial hemorrhaging, according to court documents.

The victim told police that they had never seen or met Stanley before.

At a court appearance Monday, state’s attorney Allen Koppy said the “only” provocation for the attack could be that “the victim looked at Stanley.”

Stanley told police the victim smirked at him.

Police say security camera footage showed other patrons at the gas station stopping to watch the incident.

Stanley is in custody on a $75,000 bond.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

