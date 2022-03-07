Main Street Minute: Mi Mexico debuts new location to the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – Mi Mexico has been staple in the Magic City for authentic Mexican cuisine for more than a decade. Last week, the restaurant opened its new standalone location, just a few hundred yards from its previous spot.

For the Parmer family, enjoying a meal at Mi Mexico is a tradition.

“The food is just fantastic. The service is great. Everyone here is just awesome,” said Samantha Parmer, a longtime customer.

Because of repeat customers like the Parmer’s, Mi Mexico has expanded to a new building to keep up with growing business.

“It’s a little sentimental there, but it’s a new start and a new beginning for us in our own place now,” said Ricardo Vazquez, a manager with Mi Mexico.

The new restaurant is notably larger than its previous space, offering more room for both customers and servers.

“A lot of people gave us a thumbs up for everything. They liked the sign, they liked the area, it’s more visible on the road, and more parking space, some people say,” said Vazquez.

More space for new and longtime customers.

“I was very excited to come in and see what they’ve done and see the transition from what is was before, the building, and then what it is now. I love that it seems so huge inside,” said Parmer.

While the renovation and transition took a bit longer due to supply chain issues, Vazquez said it was all worth the wait and effort.

“It feels like when you work hard for a big competition and you made it to the cross line and people give you support, you feel like, ‘Oh, great I made something good’. It was well worth all the efforts put into here,” said Vazquez.

The restaurant has been open a week, and the team is happy to continue sharing a taste of Mexico with the Magic City community in their brand-new location.

The new location is in front of the Minot Walmart along South Broadway.

They’re open seven days a week.

