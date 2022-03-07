Local families who adopted from Ukraine unite

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The war in Ukraine may be on the other side of the world, but it’s hitting very close to home for some local families.

Ryan and Natalie Maxwell of Mandan have adopted three children from Ukraine. Harlan and Andrea Stewart of Bismarck adopted their son from the war-torn country.

Now, as they keep a close eye on the events happening there, they say they are worried for Ukraine, and for the children there.

This video was taken just before Natalie and Ryan Maxwell brought their son Ivan home to America. Six-year-old Ivan was in an orphanage in Ukraine.

“He spent his whole six years and just lying in a crib. He has cerebral palsy, so he wasn’t walking,” recalled Maxwell.

Now 14, Ivan uses a wheelchair.

“He is just the most positive and inspiring child you’ll ever meet,” Maxwell said.

Ivan changed Ryan and Natalie’s lives and led them to adopt two more children from Ukraine.

“We really believe every heart needs a home every child deserves a chance,” Maxwell said.

The Maxwells adopted Gresham and Emma in 2015.

“We just fell in love with the country fell in love with the people over there,” she said.

Which makes watching the events unfold in Ukraine even more difficult.

“It’s just so terrible,” Maxwell said.

Harlan and Andrea Stewart spent two and a half months in Ukraine, waiting for the adoption of their son Theodore to be finalized. They treasure the videos and photos they have of their time there, in a country Andrea says still holds a piece of her heart.

“Just seeing what’s happening there is really hard to watch that and to see what the people are going through right now,” she said.

On her heart right now: the children.

“I’ve seen pictures and videos of the kids huddled in a basement trying to stay safe,” Stewart said.

“I just feel helpless,” added Maxwell.

For now, these families will continue to pray for those children and for the country they feel so connected to.

Maxwell said she checks her phone each morning, anxious to make sure the people she knows survived another day.

Both women say the moment the war became real for them, was a week ago, when the man who facilitated their adoptions, Serge Zevlever, was shot and killed in Kyiv.

