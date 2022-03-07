UPDATE: Jamestown man arrested for DUI after road rage incident on I-94

NEAR CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man was arrested for an alleged road rage incident near Casselton.

North Dakota State Patrol troopers responded to a call shortly after 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Someone in an SUV reported that a Ford Focus was ramming their Ford Expedition numerous times on I-94.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Joshua Buchanan of Jamestown, was arrested after stopping in a field approach. Police found drug paraphernalia and around $1,500 of cash on Buchanan. They also found a knife with a six-inch blade and a safe in the vehicle. A search warrant was obtained for the safe and officers found two bags with suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say Buchanan seemed “amped up and was displaying signs of meth use, which consisted of grinding teeth, not being able to sit still, meth sores and rapid breathing.”

The driver and passenger in the Expedition were able to safely pull over in Casselton and were not hurt. They told officers they did not know Buchanan. the told officers that Buchanan tailgated them and started to ram the back of their vehicle. The initial speed was about 75 miles per hour. They slowed down and were hit several other times at approximately 40 miles per hour.

Buchanan was arrested and is facing several charges including reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

