‘It’s really difficult seeing and hearing all that’: Ukrainian family in Jamestown shares thoughts on invasion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lena Kesler and her family are currently live in Jamestown and many of her family members still live in Ukraine. They are caught up in the invasion that is ongoing from Russian forces.

“It’s really difficult seeing and hearing all that and being far away,” said Lena Kesler. “Some people may say that it’s easy for me to talk while the bullets are not flying over my head. I think personally that it is easier, emotionally, when you are next to your family.”

For Lena’s husband, Michael, who married into a Ukrainian family, has spent years in Ukraine. While the conflict is over 5,000 miles away, the situation hit even more closer when he saw what happened in city of Kherson where his wife is from.

“And I’m just looking on the TV here in town and I see that place and that city, it’s unbelievable when you have a personal connection,” said Michael Kesler. “You always see these things on TV all around the world and it’s something that you can understand but when you’ve actually been there and you recognize the place it’s a different impact.”

When the invasion began in late February, they were able to assist in Lena’s sister escape to Poland from the city of Kyiv. However, Lena’s dad is still living through the turmoil. Recently, their contact was cut off from him, but according to the Keslers he is keeping himself in good spirits. He even mentioned that all he needed was bread, salt and water.

“Oh yeah my dad actually takes it with a little bit of humor too so, because if there’s something left emotionally is just you keep it going in the way that you have to laugh just a little bit because too much is going on.” said Lena Kesler.

