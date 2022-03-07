Advertisement

Final Class-B boys basketball poll

Class-B basketball poll
Class-B basketball poll(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association ranks high school basketball teams during the regular season. With the region tournaments beginning this week, this marks the final voting of the season for Class B boys.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan will take the number one ranking into the playoffs.

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (15) — 21-0 Record — 150 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kindred — 17-2 Record — 132 pts — Last week: 3

3. Powers Lake — 21-0 Record — 93 pts — Last week: 6

4. Enderlin — 15-5 Record — 89 pts — Last week: 4

5. Central Cass — 17-3 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 2

6. Beulah — 17-4 Record — 65 pts — Last week: 7

7. North Border — 18-2 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 8

8. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 19-3 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 9

9. Ellendale — 18-2 Record — 49 pts — Last week: 5

10. Shiloh Christian — 17-4 Record — 15 pts — Last week: 10

Others receiving votes: Thompson (16-5), Flasher (18-3), Surrey (19-3), Wilton-Wing (16-5), Bishop Ryan (16-6).

