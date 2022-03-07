El Sagel Duster’s car show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was the El Zagel’s Dusters first ever car show. The show helped the Shriner hospitals, an international collection of hospitals that specialize in children’s healthcare. To help support its cause, the show featured cars from all over the Dakotas.

“We want to showcase cars that the public don’t normally see on the street, and I think we’ve done a good job, we have a really cross-section of cars this year,” said chairman Bob Simmers.

Simmers said the show will be an annual event and hopes to possibly include electric vehicles next year.

