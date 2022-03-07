Advertisement

El Sagel Duster’s car show

Car show
Car show(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was the El Zagel’s Dusters first ever car show. The show helped the Shriner hospitals, an international collection of hospitals that specialize in children’s healthcare. To help support its cause, the show featured cars from all over the Dakotas.

“We want to showcase cars that the public don’t normally see on the street, and I think we’ve done a good job, we have a really cross-section of cars this year,” said chairman Bob Simmers.

Simmers said the show will be an annual event and hopes to possibly include electric vehicles next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi
Courtesy: Shelley Ann
Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck
North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish testing dissolved oxygen on many lakes
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released

Latest News

prayer service
Corpus Christi Church Lenten recital for Ukraine
Corpus Christi Church
Corpus Christi Church’s Lenten recital for Ukraine
Source: Pixabay
Medical Headlines: Week of 3/1
sports 3/6/22
5PM Sportscast 3/6/22
weather 3/6/22
Evening Weather 3/6/22