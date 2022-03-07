Advertisement

Corpus Christi Church’s Lenten recital for Ukraine

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Demonstrations across the United States are showing their support for Ukraine, including in Bismarck.

Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck started its Lenten recital Sunday with Ukraine’s national anthem.

The congregation is the latest group of North Dakotans showing solidarity for Ukraine.

Monsignor Patrick Schumacher said the idea to show support for Ukraine came from people asking what they can do to help.

Part of the opening prayer asked that politicians to “do the right thing,” and asked people to pray for the people of Ukraine, and their situation.

”Pray for the atrocities that are going on, those who have lost their lives, the refugees will be in the millions soon,” said Schumacher.

Schumacher said the recital brought great comfort to the church members, which allowed them to meditate on the Ukraine invasion.

”People need to give an expression of their faith, especially in difficult times,” said Schumacher.

