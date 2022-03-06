Sen. Cramer Statement on Virtual Meeting with Ukrainian President

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Ukraine Caucus, issued the following statement after a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this morning:

“Today we heard a direct appeal from President Zelensky to do more to aid the freedom-loving people of Ukraine in Vladimir Putin’s war. At a minimum, the United States needs to be doing everything it can from a sanctions standpoint to choke off any capital funding Putin’s thuggery and aggression. This is a very real foreign policy, economic, and humanitarian crisis. Let’s stand together not only in unity but prayer as well.”

Senator Cramer also sent a letter to President Biden pressing him to change course on his failing energy policy. The letter outlines 12 specific actions the president can announce to unleash domestic energy production in order to lower skyrocketing energy prices and to help America’s European allies be less dependent on Vladimir Putin’s regime for their energy supply, especially in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Launched in 2015, the bipartisan Senate Ukraine Caucus’ goal is to strengthen the political, military, economic, and cultural relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine.

