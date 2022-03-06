Advertisement

Sen. Cramer Statement on Virtual Meeting with Ukrainian President

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)
Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)(GRAYDC)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Ukraine Caucus, issued the following statement after a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this morning:

“Today we heard a direct appeal from President Zelensky to do more to aid the freedom-loving people of Ukraine in Vladimir Putin’s war. At a minimum, the United States needs to be doing everything it can from a sanctions standpoint to choke off any capital funding Putin’s thuggery and aggression. This is a very real foreign policy, economic, and humanitarian crisis. Let’s stand together not only in unity but prayer as well.”

Senator Cramer also sent a letter to President Biden pressing him to change course on his failing energy policy. The letter outlines 12 specific actions the president can announce to unleash domestic energy production in order to lower skyrocketing energy prices and to help America’s European allies be less dependent on Vladimir Putin’s regime for their energy supply, especially in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Launched in 2015, the bipartisan Senate Ukraine Caucus’ goal is to strengthen the political, military, economic, and cultural relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi
Courtesy: Shelley Ann
Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes
Katelynn Berry
Family of Katelynn Berry to start non-profit organization, scholarship in her honor

Latest News

North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish testing dissolved oxygen on many lakes
sports
10PM Sportscast 3/5/22
checking on lakes ND Outdoors
ND Outdoors: checking on lakes before the spring
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck
Rebel Athletics of Minot
New gymnastics studio hosts multi-state meet in Minot