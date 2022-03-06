Advertisement

New gymnastics studio hosts multi-state meet in Minot

Rebel Athletics of Minot
Rebel Athletics of Minot(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Rebel Athletics of Minot has gotten its gymnastics program up and running in the last year.

Their facility is the site of Minot High’s practices, and this weekend they are hosting their first tournament.

Volunteers were putting in long hours on Friday to get things ready for the Saturday and Sunday tournament.

It’s drawing athletes to Minot from Montana, South Dakota, and more. The organization hopes the best for their competitors, and for everyone else attending as well.

”It’s exciting and nerve-wracking, and I kind of feel like I’m more nervous than anything right now to see if we can pull it off,” said Melissa Belnap, Rebel Athletics owner.

They moved the event to the State Fair Center All Seasons Arena to allow people a little more space because of COVID-19.

