Minot boys swimming & diving wins 5th straight state title

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - For the 5th consecutive year, the Minot boys swimming and diving team is once again state champions.

Saturday’s win was also the 30th time in program history Minot has hoisted the trophy.

Some of the notable events for Minot included the 200 Freestyle Relay where Grant Schaeffer, Alex King, Jaxon Reinke, and Peyton Bartsch set a new State Record of 1:25.34.

Schaeffer was also named Powerade State Senior Athlete of the Year for Boys Swimming & Diving.

