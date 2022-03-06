Magic City Discovery Center will offer first of its kind science museum for North Dakota children

MINOT, N.D. - The construction on the $20 million children’s science museum in Minot is nearing completion!

The Magic City Discovery Center has been in the works for the past seven years. Last May, construction crews’ broke ground on North Hill.

The museum will feature more than 150 interactive exhibits for children of all ages.

Most of the framework is done and interior walls are starting to be put up.

Next week crews will begin putting up exterior panels.

While the museum is located in the Magic City, directors with the center say they hope it will have an impact on children across the entire state.

“The demand is there. Children are hungry to learn and it really does impact the success of our state and so it’s so important to have this for our children, for their education and healthy activities for young families,” said Wendy Keller, the organization’s executive director.

Crews are expecting to wrap up construction in a few months with the hopes of having the center open to the public by the end of the year.

