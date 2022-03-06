Governor Burgum and 24 other governors call on President Biden to increase U.S. oil production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is among 25 Republican governors calling on President Biden to increase U-S oil and gas production in an effort to restore energy independence, protect consumers and help our allies.

They’re calling on him to remove his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands and building the Keystone XL pipeline. Their statement reads in part: “We can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies...specifically Russia.”

In addition to Burgum, the statement was signed by the governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.