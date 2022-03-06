Advertisement

Governor Burgum and 24 other governors call on President Biden to increase U.S. oil production

Keystone XL pipeline
Keystone XL pipeline(CBC/CNN (custom credit) | (Source: CBC/CNN))
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is among 25 Republican governors calling on President Biden to increase U-S oil and gas production in an effort to restore energy independence, protect consumers and help our allies.

They’re calling on him to remove his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands and building the Keystone XL pipeline. Their statement reads in part: “We can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies...specifically Russia.”

In addition to Burgum, the statement was signed by the governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi
Courtesy: Shelley Ann
Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes
Katelynn Berry
Family of Katelynn Berry to start non-profit organization, scholarship in her honor

Latest News

North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish testing dissolved oxygen on many lakes
sports
10PM Sportscast 3/5/22
checking on lakes ND Outdoors
ND Outdoors: checking on lakes before the spring
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck
Rebel Athletics of Minot
New gymnastics studio hosts multi-state meet in Minot