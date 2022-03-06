Advertisement

Feds to appeal reversal in North Dakota death penalty case

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to appeal a ruling that overturned the death sentence for a Minnesota man convicted of kidnapping and killing a University of North Dakota student.

A jury in 2006 convicted Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., of Crookston, Minnesota, in the killing of 22-year-old Dru Sjodin, of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. The same jury sentenced Rodriguez to death in the first and only federal capital punishment case in North Dakota.

Prosecutors filed a one-page notice Thursday with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that they were challenging the ruling by Judge Ralph Erickson, who oversaw Rodriguez’s trial and is now a member of the 8th Circuit.

Last year, Erickson ordered a new sentencing phase for Rodriguez after ruling that Rodriguez’s constitutional rights were violated.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi
Courtesy: Shelley Ann
Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes

Latest News

North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish testing dissolved oxygen on many lakes
sports
10PM Sportscast 3/5/22
checking on lakes ND Outdoors
ND Outdoors: checking on lakes before the spring
BB's Bath Bakery
BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck