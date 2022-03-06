Debate reopened: Friends of the Rail Bridge claim bridge belongs to state, not BNSF

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Friends of the Rail Bridge, a nonprofit working to preserve the bridge that spans the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan and turn it into a walking trail, now claim the structure is property of the state and not of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

This claim breathes new life into a debate over the status of the bridge.

BNSF representatives who have been acting under the presumption they own the bridge say the structure has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be removed and replaced.

FORB representatives say North Dakota took ownership of the navigable rivers from Congress when it became a state.

“Just as the improvements farmers make upon their land are passed to new owners when the properties are sold, so too did the Bismarck bridge become property of the State of North Dakota under law,” stated FORB in a press release last Friday.

The group believes this issue of ownership is significant.

“FORB is insisting that the USCG, the State, and BNSF recognize public ownership of this historically significant North Dakota landmark and proceed accordingly,” FORB stated.

The railway has not yet responded to the claim.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.