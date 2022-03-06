Advertisement

DC Bottineau women’s hoops advances to National Tournament

DC Bottineau Lady Jacks
DC Bottineau Lady Jacks(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOTTINEAU, ND (KFYR) - The DC Bottineau women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the national tournament on Saturday after they defeated North Platte CC 72-52 in the district championship.

Maria Moore had 18 points to lead the Lady Jacks offensively.

The national tournament takes place in Port Huron, Michigan with games set to begin on March 15th.

