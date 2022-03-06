Century & Mandan boys, BHS & Legacy girls hoops qualify for state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The WDA tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Four new teams would earn tournament berths as they took part in the state qualifying matchups.

The Bismarck High girls squad advances to state for the first time since 2017 with a 59-53 win over Jamestown.

Legacy girls will take part in their seventh straight state tournament as they handled Mandan 61 to 45.

On the boys’ side, an Anthony Doppler buzzer beater would propel Century over St. Mary’s 58 to 55.

Then in the final state qualifier, Mandan becomes the first seventh seed since St. Mary’s in 2018 to go to the tournament. The Braves held off Dickinson 75 to 71.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.