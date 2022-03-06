Century girls & Minot boys win WDA championship to earn top seed at state

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - For the second straight season, the Century girls basketball team will be the 1st seed in the West at the Class A state tournament.

The Patriots defeated Minot 76 to 52 in the WDA championship to earn that seeding.

On the boys side, it will be the Minot Magicians who will be the number one seed.

They took down Bismarck High 80 to 68 on Saturday night in the title game.

The state tournament begins Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

